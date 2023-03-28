Why nobody wants to revamp Mumbai’s slums

One of Mumbai’s prominent developers, Niranjan Hiranandani, suddenly finds himself in the shoes of a slum developer. Almost a decade back, Hiranandani had handed over the rights of development of a slum in suburban Vikhroli to Omkar Developers. Given the turn of events in Omkar’s case, the 16-acre project is back in the lap of Hiranandani Group, as per a court order. “We are in the process of seeking approvals. In a city where half the population continues to live in slums, redevelopment of slum land is imperative. But the truth is there is no ease of doing business in such projects," says Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group.