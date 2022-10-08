Why October security patch is crucial for Android users?

In another news, with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, Google Chrome has become the most vulnerable browser available. As per a new report by Atlas VPN, these figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022. As per the report, Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days in October. Recent ones are CVE-202203318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309 and CVE-2022-3307. The CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. The database does not list details for these flaws, but the report said they can lead to memory corruption on a computer.