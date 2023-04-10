ChatGPT is a useful tool that is helping users write assignments, codes and more. But a word of caution before you feed crucial information to the AI bot - ChatGPT does not keep secrets. Remember the learning model of ChatGPT? While it solves your queries, it also uses input data to train the system and improve the AI model.

Why are we telling you this, you may wonder. That’s because not everyone is aware about it and many have to learn it the hard way. Atleast Samsung did.

According to a report by The Economist Korea, Samsung employees leaked the company’s secret information to ChatGPT on at least three occasions soon after Samsung's semiconductor division allowed its engineers to use ChatGPT.

The report says that one of Samsung workers asked the AI chatbot to check sensitive database source code for errors. Another request code optimization and shared the code with ChatGPT. While the third worker fed it with a recorded meeting and asked ChatGPT to generate minutes.

As per the report, Samsung is now considering to limit the use of ChatGPT by its employees in the future. It is reportedly planning to limit the ChatGPT upload capacity to 1024 bytes per person. Meanwhile, the company is also investigating the people involved in the recent info leak.

What does OpenAI say about using data to improve ChatGPT’s performance?

OpenAI’s data policy mentions that unless users opt out, it uses their prompts to train its models. ‘When you use our non-API consumer services ChatGPT or DALL-E, we may use the data you provide us to improve our models,’ it says. ‘Sharing your data with us not only helps our models become more accurate and better at solving your specific problem, it also helps improve their general capabilities and safety’.