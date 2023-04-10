Why Samsung may limit access to ChatGPT for its employees1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM IST
- According to a report by The Economist Korea, Samsung employees leaked the company’s secret information to ChatGPT on at least three occasions.
ChatGPT is a useful tool that is helping users write assignments, codes and more. But a word of caution before you feed crucial information to the AI bot - ChatGPT does not keep secrets. Remember the learning model of ChatGPT? While it solves your queries, it also uses input data to train the system and improve the AI model.
