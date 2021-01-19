Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Why server stacks are the new realty play
Just how much has the pandemic provided a leg up? India received $977 million of private equity and other strategic investments in the data centre industry since 2008. Of this, $396 million came in 2020, until September.

Why server stacks are the new realty play

10 min read . 09:31 PM IST Goutam Das

  • Driven by a localization push, companies are rushing to set up data centres. What are the pain points?
  • India has some distance to cover before it becomes a global data centre hub. Infrastructure bottlenecks and local permissions could stymie this power-hungry industry.

NEW DELHI : The ochre and steel-coloured building in a dusty industrial area of Noida has no signboard. The building stores humongous amounts of consumer and corporate data and must be guarded against any disruption. After all, this is an industry that thrives on secrecy, perhaps even paranoia.

The site, operated by Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd, a data centre company, has six layers of security checks and 40 cameras staring at visitors and employees at all times. Cables are like arteries, pumping in and out packets of data and must therefore be protected against rats, not just men. There are ultrasonic rodent repellent systems, water leak detectors, and smoke sensors monitoring the campus. In case of fire, walls and doors of the data centre are designed to withstand flames for two hours.

