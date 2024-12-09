Why the coolest job in tech might actually be in a bank

The market for tech talent overall is more cautious than it has been in the past few years, in part because of the economy and in part because of some over-hiring during and after the pandemic, said Ryan Sutton, technology hiring and consulting expert at Robert Half. The unemployment rate for tech occupations fell slightly to 2.5% in November, around the lowest it has been in 2024, according to the trade group CompTIA. The national unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2%.