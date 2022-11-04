Why the future of the computer is everywhere, all the time

Already, a third of all actions performed by Alexa, it does proactively, without an immediate prompt by a user, says Mr. Limp. Most of these are simple repetitions of a requested action—for example, when a user asks Alexa to wake them every weekday morning at a certain time. But the engineers who build Alexa are also starting to give it the ability to operate on a hunch. For example, if for the past 30 days you always ask Alexa to turn off your connected porch light before you go to bed, and on the 31st day you forget, Alexa will in some cases do it for you. Another example: If you drive away and forget to close your connected garage door, Alexa might someday recognize that and close it on your behalf.