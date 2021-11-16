Why the global chip shortage could extend well into 2022

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted both supply and demand. On the supply side, many factories shut down, especially during the start of the pandemic. On the demand side, as remote work and studies became the norm, demand for laptops and other electronic devices surged. Once lockdowns were eased and the economy recovered, car sales, too, picked up. All this led to greater demand for chips. In late 2019, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) had projected an industry growth rate of 6.3% in value terms for 2021. It has since raised this to 25%—the highest growth in the last six years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}