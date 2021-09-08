Why  the  proposed ban  on VPNs can be a very bad idea

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a way to obscure your identity on the Internet. Devices connecting to the Internet are all assigned an Internet Protocol (IP) address. This allows law enforcement agencies, service providers, etc., to identify the device and its location, thereby identifying the user. VPN services establish secure connections between a user and a server or service by routing the data through a remote server, or servers, and hence disguise the user’s identity. If these servers are placed in other countries, it can allow users to bypass blocking rules enforced by the government.