Why the world’s biggest traders are betting on blockchain data

Some trading firms are backing Pyth because they want to shake up the traditional market-data business. The NYSE and Nasdaq Inc. make money by aggregating price quotes and trades from their markets and selling that data to brokers and traders. Vendors such as Bloomberg LP also profit by reselling that data to Wall Street. The firms behind Pyth are major buyers of such data. They have long complained that it’s too expensive, and that they shouldn’t be stuck with steep costs for market data when their own trading activity generated the data in the first place.