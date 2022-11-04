Why this 25-year old Indian man’s post who got fired from Twitter is trending

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has started firing employees, days after it sacked its senior executives. 25-year old Indian Yash Agarwal is one of the employees to get fired. While losing a job is one of life’s hard events, Yash seems to have taken it another way. Hours after he got sacked, he shared a post on Twitter with a happy picture of him, that says otherwise about losing a job. The post also has hashtags like #lovetwitter and #lovewhereyouworked.
“Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture" read Yash’s post on Twitter where he announced the news of losing job at Twitter. The same was also shared on his LinkedIn profile.
Yash’s Twitter post has now gone viral on the platform. It has garnered response from multiple users on Twitter. “This positive outlook towards life is rare to see. Wish you unmatched success and happiness in everything you choose to do! Best wishes for your future endeavors!", comments one user on Yash’s post.
“Never ever seen or read laid off tweet with so much of energy and enthu. Wishing you all the best and you will get a great opportunity", wrote another.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Yash Agarwal worked as a Public Policy Associate for Twitter India and South Asia. He spent the past 2 years focusing on external partnerships, government relations with state governments and union ministries, campaigns with civil society/NGOs, XFN efforts around elections, #TwitterForGood, civic integrity and policy research analysis work for the Policy team in India & South Asia.