Why this 25-year old Indian man’s post who got fired from Twitter is trending

Meanwhile, Twitter’s internal memo telling them about the job cuts has leaked online. The mail that is allegedly being leaked says, "Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email." Adding more, it says, "By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual mail with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}