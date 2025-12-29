Why this 4TB DDR5 Memory Kit costs more than a Tesla Model Y

A newly listed enterprise-grade DDR5 memory kit has caught attention online for an unexpected reason: its price tag now rivals that of a premium electric car. According to VideoCardz, the 4TB RAM kit, designed for data centres and high-end workstations, is currently listed at $76,999, or roughly ₹69.27 lakh, making it one of the most expensive consumer-available memory kits ever seen.

Built for Servers, Not Gaming PCs Reportedly, the kit is sold by NEMIX and is clearly not aimed at everyday users or gamers. It consists of 16 individual 256GB DDR5 RDIMMs, adding up to a total capacity of 4TB. These are registered memory modules, meaning they include built-in buffering and full error correction support, features essential for enterprise reliability but unnecessary for typical desktop systems.

Running at DDR5-6400 speeds with a CAS latency of 52 and operating at 1.1V, the memory is designed for stability and sustained workloads rather than raw gaming performance. This class of memory is typically used in servers handling virtualisation, large databases, and artificial intelligence workloads where uptime and data integrity matter more than cost.

Why It Costs So Much Unlike standard consumer DDR5, registered DIMMs include additional components that enable better signal integrity and support much larger memory capacities per system. These features significantly increase manufacturing complexity and cost. As a result, the price per gigabyte is far higher than what most PC users are accustomed to.

What makes the listing more striking is the recent price hike. According to TechPowerUp, the same 4TB kit was priced at $70,800 just a day earlier. The jump of $6,199, or around ₹5.57 lakh, is roughly the cost of a high-end gaming PC in itself.

More Expensive Than a Tesla? The comparison that has caught attention online is with electric vehicles. In India, a 2025 Tesla Model Y is expected to start at around ₹59.89 lakh, with the top variant priced near ₹73.89 lakh (ex-showroom). That puts this single RAM kit above or on par with a brand-new electric SUV.

In other words, upgrading memory in a data centre can now cost more than buying a luxury car.

Not for Everyone, But Not an Error Either While the price may seem absurd to most consumers, this kind of hardware is aimed at hyperscalers, research institutions, and enterprises that purchase such components in bulk. These buyers typically negotiate custom pricing and rarely pay listed retail rates.

The takeaway is clear: in the world of enterprise computing, memory has become a premium asset, and sometimes, it can be worth more than a car.