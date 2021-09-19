Why TV antennas are making a comeback in the streaming age

If you live outside an urban area or further from a broadcast tower, a pro-installed outdoor or attic antenna can significantly improve reception. “I’ve seen people buy four different antennas trying to get the perfect signal. The further out you get into the suburbs, indoor antennas don’t tend to work as well," said Ed Carson, owner of Atlanta Digital TV. To identify the optimal type of antenna for your location, Mr. Carson recommends using antennaweb.org. Just input your address and the site tells you the ideal antenna type and the strength you need to receive the stations in your area. A professional can further optimize installation, especially on tricky spots like your roof’s highest point. Keep in mind that topography matters: Mountains, dense forests and tall buildings can all muddle reception, decreasing range from the nearest broadcast towers.