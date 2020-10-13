Why vocal for local won’t bother Google

However, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma soon went on the offensive. Sharma charged that Google’s takedown of its app was “against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat". Later, he said in an interview with The Economic Times that Google’s action was a “concern for our country and for the government" and called it “a sanction by an American company on an Indian one and, by extension, on Indian customers." He reiterated his stance in interviews with other publications including Mint over the next few days.