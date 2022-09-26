Why YouTube is sharing ad revenues in short-form videos

According to a 2021 report by consulting firm Bain & Co, digital advertising will be the first frontier, and there will be more revenue options. It points to KuaiShou, a Chinese video sharing app which has partnered with Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo for video commerce. In India, however, the ad industry is yet to tap even the existing market. There is a mismatch between the time spent on short-form videos and advertising on the medium. While consumers direct 7% of the time they spend on consuming content towards short-form videos, the medium has attracted less than 1% of ad revenues.