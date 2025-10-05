Will Apple host its October event this Year? iPad Pro, Vision Pro, Apple TV and more expected to debut

Apple may be gearing up for an October product launch, although it remains uncertain whether the tech giant will host a full-scale event or simply issue press releases. Historically, Apple has provided the public with teasers or announcements in the weeks leading up to its October releases. Over the past four years, these have ranged from “Unleashed” in 2021 to “Mac Your Calendars” in 2024, with events typically occurring between mid- and late October.

Will Apple Host Its October Event This Year? According to a MacRumors report, several new products are expected to debut in the coming weeks, with a range of upgrades and enhancements.

What all to expect The iPad Pro is rumoured to feature the new M5 chip and possibly two front-facing cameras, enabling improved functionality for both video calls and photography in portrait and landscape orientations. Meanwhile, the Vision Pro headset may see the introduction of a faster M4 or M5 chip, a redesigned head strap for enhanced comfort, and a potential Space Black colour option.

Apple TV could also receive a significant update, with a faster A17 Pro chip and support for next year’s revamped Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. It is expected to include Apple’s N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. While a built-in FaceTime camera has been speculated for future Apple TV models, it is not confirmed whether this feature will appear in the next release.

Other rumoured upgrades include the HomePod mini, which may receive an S9 or newer chip, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and new colour variants such as red. AirTag updates are also anticipated, including up to three times longer tracking range, a more tamper-resistant speaker, and alerts for very low battery levels.

Macs appear to be slightly further off. Reports suggest that Apple’s next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips are entering mass production, but these devices might not be announced until early 2026. Similarly, a lower-priced MacBook, potentially featuring an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, is expected later in 2025 or early 2026. This model could serve as a successor to the M1 MacBook Air, which continues to sell in the US for $599.