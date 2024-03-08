Active Stocks
Will BGMI face a ban in India? Here's what report suggests

BGMI is reportedly facing an uncertain future in India due to concerns over potential data transfers to China-linked servers. Government scrutiny, heightened by Seema Haider's entry, prompts a crucial meeting with Krafton for resolution

In a twist of fate for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular mobile gaming app faces an uncertain future in India amid renewed concerns about potential data transfers to servers linked with China. The app, despite its distinctiveness from PUBG Mobile, is under scrutiny by the Indian government over fears of potential misuse of user data.

Reports from News18 reveal that a senior official from the Union government's cybersecurity division, responsible for coordinating with law enforcement agencies, has recommended discontinuing the app. The concerns stem from worries about data security, particularly regarding location, audio recordings, and other sensitive information collected by BGMI.

Moreover, the report added that the one significant factor contributing to the escalating concerns is the entry of Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, into India. Haider allegedly met her partner, Sachin Meena, through the BGMI platform. The government expresses apprehensions that the data collected by the gaming app could be exploited for surveillance or cyberattacks. The connection to PUBG Mobile, previously banned due to its ties to a Chinese company, has further intensified these concerns.

Although reports suggest that BGMI's servers are currently located in the United States, authorities are keen to ensure that data is not transferred to servers in other locations. The situation has prompted a detailed inquiry directed at Krafton, the company behind BGMI. The government is eagerly awaiting the company's response to address these apprehensions.

A crucial meeting is scheduled for the upcoming week, providing an opportunity for Krafton to present its case. 

During this meeting, central agencies will reevaluate their position after carefully considering the company's response before making a final decision on the fate of the game, adds the report from the media publication. The outcome of this meeting is eagerly anticipated as players and enthusiasts await clarity on the future of BGMI in India.

 

 

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST
