Will BGMI face a ban in India? Here's what report suggests
BGMI is reportedly facing an uncertain future in India due to concerns over potential data transfers to China-linked servers. Government scrutiny, heightened by Seema Haider's entry, prompts a crucial meeting with Krafton for resolution
In a twist of fate for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular mobile gaming app faces an uncertain future in India amid renewed concerns about potential data transfers to servers linked with China. The app, despite its distinctiveness from PUBG Mobile, is under scrutiny by the Indian government over fears of potential misuse of user data.