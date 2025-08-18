Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skip Nintendo Switch 2 launch? Release date leaked ahead of Gamescom

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is reportedly set to arrive on 14 November across PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms, according to fresh leaks. The next entry in Activision’s long-running shooter series is expected to be unveiled in full at Gamescom Opening Night Live on 19 August, but industry tipster Billbil-kun has already shared details on its release schedule and pricing.

Supported consoles and PC availability In a report published by Dealabs, the leaker claimed that Black Ops 7 will launch simultaneously on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam, Battle.net and the Xbox app. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not likely receive the title at launch, despite Microsoft previously committing to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s platform under a 10-year agreement signed during its 2023 acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

While no Switch 2 port has been confirmed, Microsoft has reiterated its plans to support the console with first-party releases, and third-party publishers have already brought major titles to the upgraded hardware. This suggests that a version of Black Ops 7 for the system may still be on the cards.

Pricing and editions On pricing, the standard edition of Black Ops 7 is said to launch at $69.99 (EUR 79.99), while the premium Vault edition is expected to cost $99.99 (EUR 109.99). Physical copies will reportedly be available for PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Pre-orders are tipped to open on 20 August, immediately following the game’s showcase, the report added.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 continues the storyline of David Mason, a key character fromBlack Ops 2. Set in 2035, the title marks the first time in the franchise’s history that two Black Ops instalments have been released consecutively, followingBlack Ops 6 in 2024.

A full reveal is expected at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event on 19 August, streamed globally from 8pm CEST (11:30pm IST).

