Will Elon Musk's X require a govt ID and selfie to verify users? This what report suggests…

Elon Musk's X is developing identity verification features, requiring users to upload their government ID and take a selfie. The process takes around five minutes and involves collaboration with Au10tix.

Users must upload a government ID copy and take a selfie, as per an independent app researcher, namely Nima Owji. According to him, identity verification on the platform owned by Elon Musk demands a functional, exposed camera.

Based on a shared screenshot as per Owji, the ID verification process is estimated to last around five minutes, with an option to conceal the verification badge. The disclosure indicates a partnership between X and Israeli firm Au10tix for this verification functionality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, X will retain user ID images and biometric data on its servers for a maximum of 30 days, utilizing this data primarily for safety and security, particularly in the prevention of impersonation. Additionally, this information will be shared with Au10tix to validate user identity.

Meanwhile, a glitch on the Elon Musk led social media platform has also led to the disappearance of photos and other media posted before 2014. Some angry users on X claimed that the recent glitch on X could be part of the cost-cutting measures enacted by Elon Musk's company.

According to a report published in The Verge, the glitch seems to be only affecting posts prior to December 2014 with attached photos and hyperlinks that were converted using the company's built-in URL shortener. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The glitch on X also affected one of the most famous tweets on the social media platform by 2014 Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres. Taken after the Oscars, the famous tweet included a selfie featuring celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep among others. The comedian had posted the 2014 selfies with the caption, “If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever."