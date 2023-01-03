Will Fortnite return to Apple iOS devices? Here’s what to know

Fortnite was banned from the App Store in 2020 for not abiding the guidelines laid by Apple. Now the CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney has dropped certain hints on the game.
Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Fortnite has tweeted, “Next year on iOS," and shared an image along with the tweet with a Fortnite character watching fireworks which reads 2023. This has created an excitement among the iOS users for the comeback of the game.
To recall, both Google and Apple had banned Fortnight in 2020 after it failed to abide by the app store rules. However, the game was one of the favourites among top games of that year. According to the rules laid down by the technology companies, they will receive a 30 percent cut form the revenue generated from in-app purchases. Epic Games stopped it and began with its own in-app payment scheme in Fortnite which directly violated Apple and Google’s app store policies.
Epic Games Inc. has agreed to pay $520 million to resolve Federal Trade Commission allegations that the “Fortnite" videogame developer violated online privacy protections for children and tricked players into making unintended purchases.
The FTC said the agreement consisted of two record-breaking settlements that resolve a pair of civil complaints it was filing against Epic. One, filed in federal court, alleged the company violated the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal information from “Fortnite" players under the age of 13 without notifying their parents or obtaining verifiable parental consent.
That lawsuit also accused the company of illegally enabling real-time voice and text chat communications for children and teens in the game by default. Further, the FTC said Epic put those users at risk by connecting them with strangers, and as a result, some were “bullied, threatened, harassed and exposed to dangerous and psychologically traumatizing issues such as suicide."
Epic will pay a $275 million civil penalty for the alleged COPPA violations, the FTC said, the largest assessed in the commission’s enforcement of the privacy law.
Epic didn’t admit or deny the FTC’s allegations as part of the settlements. The company couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.