Will iPad Mini 7 launch in late October? Leaks suggest improved display and new chip options
Cupertino-based Apple is preparing to launch the next-generation iPad Mini, which is expected to address the ongoing "jelly scrolling" issue in its predecessor. According to a report from9to5Mac, Apple has re-engineered the screen assembly to mitigate this design flaw, which caused one half of the display to refresh more slowly than the other, creating a wobbling effect during scrolling.