Apple's iPad Mini 7 is expected to tackle the jelly scrolling problem of the Mini 6 with improved screen assembly, a powerful chip, and enhanced connectivity features. The device is anticipated to launch on November 1, along with new Macs.

Cupertino-based Apple is preparing to launch the next-generation iPad Mini, which is expected to address the ongoing "jelly scrolling" issue in its predecessor. According to a report from9to5Mac, Apple has re-engineered the screen assembly to mitigate this design flaw, which caused one half of the display to refresh more slowly than the other, creating a wobbling effect during scrolling.

However, despite this improvement, the iPad Mini 7 is still expected to feature a 60Hz refresh rate and continue using LCD technology. The "jelly scrolling" issue on the previous iPad Mini 6 has led to a class-action lawsuit against Apple, with some users claiming that the flaw makes the device “unusable." Apple's updates to the new iPad Mini 7 aim to rectify these concerns.

In terms of performance,9to5Mac reports that the iPad Mini 7 will likely feature a more powerful chip than its predecessor, which is equipped with the A15 Bionic processor. While Apple has yet to confirm which chip the iPad Mini 7 will use, speculation suggests that it could be powered by the A17 Pro chip or the A18 chip, both of which would bring considerable performance improvements and Apple Intelligence support to the device.

Other expected upgrades include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, providing faster connectivity and improved wireless performance. According toInstant Digital on Weibo, the iPad Mini 7 will also come in a range of new colours, expanding beyond the current options of purple, starlight, pink, and space grey. The same source suggests that the iPad Mini 7 will feature an upgraded camera, although details on these improvements remain limited.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is expected to unveil the iPad Mini 7 towards the end of October, alongside the introduction of its first M4-powered Macs. The new devices are expected to be available for purchase starting on Friday, 1 November.