Will King T'Challa fight for Wakanda in EA's game timeline?

The death of King T'Challa still remains a mystery in the timeline of the game, as there is no clarity on the timeline of what universe the game would be set in. Originally, the comics have Wakanda ruled by King T'Chaka who fought with Ulysses Klaw, a vibranium-obsessed villain. Upon T'Chaka's death, the T'Challa becomes the new king of Wakanda.

