Will King T'Challa fight for Wakanda in EA's game timeline?2 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Reportedly, Electronic Arts to publish a single-player game on the Marvel's Black Panther character.
Electronic Arts (EA), the leading publisher of games is reportedly, all set to work on Marvel's Black Panther character game.
According to games journalist Jeff Grubb, EA is working on a codenamed Project Rainier which is title based project on Marvel's Wakandan superhero. It is believed that a new unnamed studio headlined by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens is developing the game. The news emerged after Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
For those who do not know, Monolith Productions is popular for Middle Earth titles- Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of war under the banner of WB Games. Stephens has recently joined EA. It is speculated that he will be working on an open-world action and adventure project.
On his Game Mess stream, Grubb reveals that the Black Panther game will be a single-player game. Currently, there are no details on the title.
Grubb suggests that the premise of the game follows the demise of Black Panther at the beginning of the game. Further, the players would have to complete a series of tasks and challenges, in order to be the new king of Wakanda.
The death of King T'Challa still remains a mystery in the timeline of the game, as there is no clarity on the timeline of what universe the game would be set in. Originally, the comics have Wakanda ruled by King T'Chaka who fought with Ulysses Klaw, a vibranium-obsessed villain. Upon T'Chaka's death, the T'Challa becomes the new king of Wakanda.
While it is speculated that EA will publish a game on Black Panther, it is not a surprise that this will be the first game on the Wakandan King. Square Enix's Marvel Avengers has already created a game on Black Panther.
At the moment, the Wakandan hero game is in the very early stages of development. There are no specific leaks. But Panther fans would have to wait for more information on the release of the game.
The games by EA have always been loved by consumers. Popular game series like Need For Speed franchise, FIFA, Apex Legends, Star Wars, NBA, and many more have garnered love from fans across the world.
