The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from Krafton was banned earlier this year in India. The government of India cited security concerns and thus the battle-royale game was banned. Interestingly, the rumours of the game's return have been in the markets since the company announced last month that BGMI is expected to return to India.

However, there is lots of uncertainty for the fans because neither the government nor the game’s developer issued any official statement about the title’s return in India. In fact, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also not revealed whether the game will make a comeback or not.

Reportedly, BGMI is expected to be made public soon and it will most likely be available in January 2023.

Krafton has created a new channel on YouTube, which is dubbed as ‘Krafton Player Support." The channel was created on September 29 and new videos have now been uploaded, which gives a clear indication that the game will return soon. However, the videos are not visible on the channel, which means that they are unlisted for the public. But, people can go and check the videos in the support section of BGMI website.

The site shows that the videos were posted sometime back. The videos are guidance on how one can unlink an account, delete it, report a BGMI user and block or add friends.

As of now, Krafton has not given any official confirmation on the launch of BGMI. But, its latest action suggests that BGMI fans can still expect the return soon.

The latest development comes just a few weeks after Gaurav Chaudhary, who is popularly known as Technical Guruji in India, claimed in the 12th episode of his Weekly Tech Focus YouTube video series that BGMI could return by the end of this year.

“This news is my favourite one for today. We all have been waiting for BGMI India’s return for a long time, and we finally have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avtar," said Chaudhary.

To recall, it was reported earlier that Krafton is changing its servers location from India-Singapore to India-Malaysia. According to a report by Insidesport, many players have started witnessing that specific player IDs are not coming up in the in-game search results, even though these IDs are visible in the ranking table.