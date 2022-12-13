Will Krafton’s BGMI return to India?1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 03:51 PM IST
- Reportedly, BGMI is expected to be made public soon and it will most likely be available in January 2023.
The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from Krafton was banned earlier this year in India. The government of India cited security concerns and thus the battle-royale game was banned. Interestingly, the rumours of the game's return have been in the markets since the company announced last month that BGMI is expected to return to India.