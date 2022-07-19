Will local battery research put out EV fires in India?

The key issue, according to many, is that firms in India are in a hurry to put EVs on the road and ignore safety standards to reduce go-to-market times. Engineers often say that they are pressured to overlook problems as these will not be apparent till at least a few months after a product has been on the road. Even if Indian firms come up with solutions the country needs, convincing global cell manufacturers to build to those specifications will be tough. Even large companies are struggling to find the right partners.