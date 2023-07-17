Will replaceable batteries in smartphones return? This is what report suggests…2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
The European Union is set to introduce a new law requiring smartphone manufacturers to design devices with replaceable batteries by 2027. The legislation also includes requirements for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles and mobile devices, such as providing carbon footprint information.
The European Union is preparing to introduce a new law aimed at promoting easier battery repairs for smartphones. This legislation will require manufacturers to design smartphones in the EU with user replaceable batteries, reported NDTV.
