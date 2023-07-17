Will replaceable batteries in smartphones return? This is what report suggests…

The European Union is preparing to introduce a new law aimed at promoting easier battery repairs for smartphones. This legislation will require manufacturers to design smartphones in the EU with user replaceable batteries, reported NDTV.

As per the report from the publication, upon approval from the Council and Parliament, the law is expected to come into effect in early 2027. In addition to facilitating battery replacements, the recently approved regulations by the European Council also include requirements for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Reportedly, these batteries will need to provide information about their carbon footprint, feature a label, and include a battery passport when sold within the EU region.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the European Union (EU) Council has recently given its approval to a set of regulations that will oblige smartphone manufacturers to ensure their devices are designed in a way that allows users to easily replace the batteries.

These new regulations aim to address the environmental impact of batteries throughout their entire life cycle. Once the regulation is signed into law by the European Council and Parliament, smartphone manufacturers will be required to incorporate replaceable batteries in their devices sold within the EU by 2027 (as reported by Android Authority).

However, there is a possibility of the EU granting a delay to the implementation of the rule if manufacturers request more time to comply with the switch to portable batteries.

The regulations approved by the European Parliament and the Council cover a wide range of batteries, including waste portable batteries, electric vehicle batteries, industrial batteries, and batteries used in vehicles and machinery known as starting, lightning, and ignition (SLI) batteries. The scope of the regulations also extends to batteries used in light means of transport such as electric bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters.

According to the new rules, all batteries will be required to provide mandatory information regarding their carbon footprint. Additionally, they must feature labels, an electronic "battery passport," and a QR code. The implementation of the labeling requirements is expected by 2026, while the inclusion of QR codes is set for 2027.