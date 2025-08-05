Will Sony PlayStation 6 cost the same as the PS5, while offering better performance?

Sony's next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6), could offer a significant performance upgrade while maintaining an affordable price point, according to newly surfaced leaks. The console is reportedly targeting a launch window between late 2027 and early 2028.

The leaks emerge from the YouTube channelMoore’s Law Is Dead (spotted by Business Today first), which states it has seen internal AMD documents from 2023 outlining the potential specifications of the upcoming system. While Sony has not officially confirmed any of the information, the leak provides early insights into the company's possible direction for its future console.

Expected hardware specifications According to the reported details, the PS6 may feature eight Zen 6 CPU cores, 40 to 48 or more RDNA 5 compute units running at over 3GHz, and GDDR7 memory on a 160-bit or 192-bit bus. The system is said to operate with a total board power of around 160W, which could indicate a focus on energy efficiency.

Potential prices One of the key takeaways from the leak is Sony’s intention to deliver up to three times the rasterisation performance of the PS5, with a continued emphasis on affordability. The PS6 is expected to debut at a price similar to that of the PlayStation 5, $499 in the US, despite the major hardware upgrade.

The design is also rumoured to incorporate a chiplet-based architecture, possibly making use of AMD’s Navi 5 chips. Additionally, the console is said to retain backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, a move likely aimed at maintaining user continuity and access to existing game libraries.

There are also suggestions that the PS6 could integrate AI-driven technologies to support more consistent performance and potentially enhance gameplay experiences.

Additionally, the reported approach echoes Sony’s strategy with the PlayStation 4, which prioritised mass-market affordability over high-end specifications. By focusing on performance per dollar and optimising power efficiency, the company may aim to avoid the higher retail prices expected with devices such as the upcoming PS5 Pro.