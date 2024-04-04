Will Taiwan's earthquake create another chip shortage? Will it impact Nvidia? Here's all you need to know
Taiwan is home to some of the biggest global semiconductor firms such as MediaTek and TSMC
After the massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday, concerns about chip shortage have sparked in select pockets. According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), there are concerns that it is likely to result in major supply-chain glitches.
