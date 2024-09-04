Will the iPhone 16 Plus be Apple's last 'Plus' model? Here's what Ming-Chi Kuo suggests..
At the September 2024 event, Apple may announce the iPhone 16 series while phasing out the Plus model. Analysts predict the introduction of the iPhone 17 Slim, reflecting a shift towards sleeker designs amid declining interest in Plus variants.
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated September 2024 event, aptly named ‘It’s Glowtime,’ where the spotlight will shine on the iPhone 16 series. However, industry whispers suggest that this year might mark the end of the road for one of these models. Leaks from renowned analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu hint that the iPhone 16 Plus could be the last 'Plus' model in Apple's lineup.