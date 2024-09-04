At the September 2024 event, Apple may announce the iPhone 16 series while phasing out the Plus model. Analysts predict the introduction of the iPhone 17 Slim, reflecting a shift towards sleeker designs amid declining interest in Plus variants.

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated September 2024 event, aptly named ‘It’s Glowtime,’ where the spotlight will shine on the iPhone 16 series. However, industry whispers suggest that this year might mark the end of the road for one of these models. Leaks from renowned analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu hint that the iPhone 16 Plus could be the last 'Plus' model in Apple's lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected voice in the tech community, indicates that Apple might be planning to replace the Plus model with a new, sleeker variant possibly named the iPhone 17 Slim. This move echoes Apple’s previous strategy, where the iPhone 13 mini was retired in favor of the Plus model with the iPhone 14 series. A similar approach could be on the horizon with the introduction of the iPhone 17 series.

The rationale behind this shift is further supported by the lukewarm reception of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus models. According to Kuo, the Plus variant accounts for just 5-10% of Apple's total iPhone shipments, a statistic that could influence the company's decision to phase out this model in favor of a new, more streamlined option, potentially dubbed the iPhone 17 Slim. Kuo has previously pointed out that the other three models—standard, Pro, and Pro Max—effectively cover the premium market segments, rendering the Plus model redundant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding to this speculation, Jeff Pu, as cited by 9to5Mac, suggests that the iPhone 17 Slim could feature a 6.6-inch display and a more intricate aluminum design, distinguishing it from current models.

In recent years, the Pro models have significantly outshined the standard versions, a trend backed by both sales figures and market preferences. This consumer shift could pave the way for a new Slim or Air model, which would breathe new life into Apple’s offerings by emphasizing a fresh design focused on simplicity and style.