Will the next-level Amazon Alexa come with a paid subscription? Here's what report suggests
Amazon is reportedly launching a new subscription service called Alexa Plus for its AI-powered voice assistant, but users may have to pay for the premium service.
In a bid to revolutionize its AI-powered voice assistant, Amazon is reportedly gearing up to launch a new subscription service called Alexa Plus. While the enhanced capabilities could promise a more personalized experience, there is a catch – users might have to pay for this premium service, report Business Insider. The anticipated launch date is June 30, although potential delays loom as internal concerns have been raised regarding the readiness of the technology.