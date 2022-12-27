Will the US ban TikTok? Platform accused of spying and leaking data

The State Department, Defense Department, and Department of Homeland Security have already instituted the ban. The new legislation expands the restrictions throughout the federal government. Similarly, states like Alabama and Utah have taken actions to ban the use of TikTok on state-owned equipment and IT networks earlier this month. According to a member of the Federal Communications Commission, at least 12 states have adopted such bans as of December 13.

