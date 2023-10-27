Apple fans eagerly anticipating the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 might have to wait longer, as there are concerns that it may not be introduced in 2024, reported HT Tech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the American tech giant has not yet initiated the development process, citing the need for extra time to perfect health management features and resolve production hurdles linked to Micro LED technology, adds the report. If the project does not get underway by December, it is becoming more probable that the launch of the next-generation watch will be delayed.

9to5Mac reported that according to Kuo, the noticeable departure from Apple's usual product development timeline is the main reason behind the delay. Ming Chi-Kuo further mentioned, "If Apple doesn't officially kick off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project by December, it's becoming more certain that a new Apple Watch Ultra won't be released in 2024."

Kuo sheds light on the delay, elaborating, "Apple needs additional time to refine cutting-edge health management features, guarantee the manufacturability of novel components, and address challenges associated with Micro LED production."

Reportedly, the transition to Micro LED displays marks a significant change for Apple, offering the prospect of brighter, more durable, and more efficient screens compared to the current OLED displays supplied by LG.

Furthermore, Kuo predicts that aside from affecting the anticipation of Apple Watch Ultra enthusiasts, a potential delay of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to 2024 could result in a significant drop in shipments. He foresees a 20-30 percent year-on-year decline in Apple Watch Ultra shipments for 2024 and anticipates an overall 10 percent year-on-year reduction in Apple Watch shipments, amounting to approximately 35 million units.

It is important to emphasise that there is no official confirmation regarding the commencement of the next-generation smartwatch development by Apple. Hence, these rumours should be considered with a pinch of salt.

