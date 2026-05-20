Will you get free YouTube Premium Lite with Jio Google AI Pro plan? Google says there's a catch

Google quietly reduced the usage limits on its AI Pro subscription plan on Monday but the company also added a new benefit for its subscribers with the addition of YouTube Premium Lite subscription. The basic-tier Premium subscription for YouTube was launched by Google last year and offers ad-free viewing on ‘most’ videos along with support for offline downloads and background play.

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However, there is a big catch to this offer. Turns out, the complimentary YouTube Premium Lite subscription is only available to paying Google AI Pro members. This means if you received the free 18-month complimentary Google AI Pro subscription by virtue of owning a Reliance Jio SIM card, you are not eligible for the offer.

Vikas Kansal, product lead, Gemini AI subscriptions at Google, made the change clear in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “It (free YouTube Premium Lite subscription) will not be available during the 18 free months trial period. It will be available at the end of the trial if the user converts to a paid AI Pro subscriber”

Notably, Google and Reliance Jio announced complimentary 18 month offer last year. The company later also tanked the free Google Drive storage it offers to AI pro subscription from 2GB to 5GB.

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What does YouTube Premium Lite offer: YouTube Premium Lite subscription brings ad-free viewing for most videos but ads still appear for YouTube Music, Shorts and during search results. Premium Lite also doesn't include a YouTube Music Premium subscription, meaning users won't be able to get ad-free songs, download them or stream songs in the background.

Moreover, YouTube downloads and background playing are not available for YouTube Shorts or music content.

The subscription also doesn't include features like Continue Watching, Jump Ahead, queueing or high-quality audio and video viewing.

Google AI Pro subscription nerfed: Google also quietly nerfed its AI Pro subscription by moving from the daily prompt limit to a compute-based allocation system. The company is also introducing a new five-hour rolling window system like Anthropic where users have to wait for the required time before the company refills their compute quota.

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“For the Gemini app, we’re introducing compute-based usage limits that factor in the complexity of your prompt, the features that you use and the length of your chat. Your limit will refresh every five hours until you reach your weekly limit.”

Google said in an email to users. Following the change in usage limits, Google has faced massive backlash, especially on the r/GeminiAI subreddit.

"They didn't even bother sending an email about this massive contract change," one user wrote in a viral thread on Reddit. "I burned 50% of my entire 5-hour limit on a single 5-post response back and forth today. I am not going to treat AI like a mobile game energy meter, and I am definitely not going to start a brand-new chat every five minutes just to bypass the heavy compute tax on long threads."

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in