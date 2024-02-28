Will your iPhone get the iOS 18 update later this year? Checkout the rumored list here
Possible iPhone models to receive iOS 18 update include iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, XR, and SE models. Apple's software support duration for flagship phones exceeds that of Android counterparts.
Apple is likely to launch its next major software update in the form of the iOS 18 operating system at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year. And, as is the case every year, the iOS 18 update may first be seen on the next generation of iPhones in September, before rolling out to other devices a few days later. However, even before the official announcement of iOS 18, a new leak has provided a glimpse of the names of iPhone models that could receive the iOS 18 update later this year.