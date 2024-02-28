Apple is likely to launch its next major software update in the form of the iOS 18 operating system at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year. And, as is the case every year, the iOS 18 update may first be seen on the next generation of iPhones in September, before rolling out to other devices a few days later. However, even before the official announcement of iOS 18, a new leak has provided a glimpse of the names of iPhone models that could receive the iOS 18 update later this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report from Macrumors, which cites a post from a "trusted" X (formerly Twitter) account, Apple may offer iOS 18 support for all of last year's iPhone models, including the iPhone XR and iPhone XS with the A12 Bionic chipset.

Operating system updates have become a major point of contention between premium smartphone brands since Google promised up to 7 years of OS updates with its Pixel 8 series last year. This was followed by Samsung who also upped the ante from 4 years of promised OS updates with the Galaxy S23 series to now 7 years of OS updates with the Galaxy S24 series. Apple, on the other hand, hasn't said how long it will offer software updates for its flagship phones, but it has been known over the years to support its phones for longer than its Android counterparts.

List of devices that may receive the iOS 18 update: iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

