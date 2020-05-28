Windows 10 users start receiving update with Cortana, built-in Linux

Microsoft has started rolling out the latest update for their operating system Windows 10. The new May 2020 Update has already started reaching customers globally. The update brings new features and few fixes. One of the main features is the inclusion of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 as well as the latest Cortana updates.

Microsoft has started rolling out the latest update for their operating system Windows 10. The new May 2020 Update has already started reaching customers globally. The update brings new features and few fixes. One of the main features is the inclusion of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 as well as the latest Cortana updates.

The May 2020 Update includes the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2), with a custom-built Linux kernel. The Linux integration in Windows 10 will help improve the performance of Microsoft's Linux subsystem in Windows.

The May 2020 Update includes the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2), with a custom-built Linux kernel. The Linux integration in Windows 10 will help improve the performance of Microsoft's Linux subsystem in Windows.

"As the world and people's routines change, it is important that we focus on meeting the over a billion people around the world relying on Windows where they are now," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The May 2020 Update comes with feature improvements that will help save you time and maybe even be a source of fun," it added.

Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana has been updated with a new chat-based interface as well. The assistant will now offer the chance to either speak or type your requests. The new and updated interface can be accessed from the Windows 10 taskbar.

The update brings the popular Your Phone app's Calls feature to ARM supported PCs from Microsoft and their OEM partners.

One will now place, receive, or text reply to incoming phone calls directly on PC without having Android phone right next to PC.

"With the Your Phone app, one can stay in flow by sending or receiving texts, checking notifications and getting instant access to Android phone's photos and apps via computer's large screen and keyboard," said Microsoft.

