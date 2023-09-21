Microsoft is hosting the first in-person Surface event since the start of pandemic on September 21 in New York City. The event is expected to feature the announcement of the new Windows 11 23H2 upgrade along with 4 new Surface device launches.

Windows Copilot:

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Windows 11 update code named 23H2 which could pack a lot of AI features including Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant. The new update is currently in testing with Windows Insiders and is likely to be released by the end of September.

Windows Copilot is also expected to receive support for third-party plugins and Microsoft has already lined up many third-party developers like Adobe, Mem and Spotify, reported Windows Central.

Generative AI upgrade to Paint:

According to a report by Digital Trends, Microsoft could bring in a generative AI-based upgrade to its 40-year-old Paint app. The new paint app could come with support for text-to-image generation capabilities allowing users to create images from scratch using simple commands.

Other reports indicate that the new image generator could be powered by the Bing cocreator which is built on top of technology by OpenAI's DALL-E. The distinction between Paint and Cocreator's image generation is expected to be that the former could support better integration and features like background removal.

AI upgrade to other apps:

Two other Windows apps - Snipping Tool and Photos are also expected to receive AI makeover, coming with new features like background blur and copying text from screenshots, Digital Trends reported.



