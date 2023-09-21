Windows 11 23H2 to be announced today: All you should know about the new AI-powered features1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Microsoft Surface Event in NYC today to launch new products, showcase AI features coming to Windows 11, including Windows Copilot and AI upgrades to Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos.
Microsoft is hosting the first in-person Surface event since the start of pandemic on September 21 in New York City. The event is expected to feature the announcement of the new Windows 11 23H2 upgrade along with 4 new Surface device launches.
