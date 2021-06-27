Windows 11: All you  need  to  know about the new OS

When Microsoft announced Windows 10 over five years ago, it famously said it would be the “last version of Windows ever". In the technology industry, an operating system (OS) version update is usually a time for sweeping changes that also set the tone for future apps and software development. But Apple and Google’s operating systems, which are updated every year, have mostly settled for incremental updates, and many read Microsoft’s declaration that Windows 10 will be the last ever as an acceptance of that. With Windows 11, expectations would be that developers and users will get features that they earlier couldn’t.