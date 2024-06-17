Windows 11 Beta: Microsoft introduces new tool for easy file sharing with Android Phones
New Windows 11 beta update for Windows Insiders includes 'My Phone' feature for easy file sharing between Windows PCs and Android devices. Pair Android device with PC using specific apps, enabling quick transfer within Windows Share interface.
Microsoft has introduced an innovative feature to simplify file sharing between Windows PCs and Android phones. As part of the latest Windows 11 beta update, it is available exclusively to members of the Windows Insiders program.