After a slew of leaks and reports, there comes a solid lead on Windows 11 release date. A leaked Intel document suggests that the stable build of Windows 11 could be launched in October this year. Microsoft has said that the Windows 11 will come to computers in fall. A wider release is possible in early 2022.

Currently, Microsoft's next operating system update is available as an early build for Windows Insiders. The final build will be quite different from this, with improvements as per inputs received on the early build.

A report from Windows Latest has mentioned that Intel's release notes for a GPU driver update hints at Windows 11 being rolled out in October 2021. The document

In the release notes of DCH GPU driver version 30.0.100.9684, Intel refers to Windows 11 as "October 2021 Update – version 21H2". Windows builds are marked in 'YYMM' format, with the 'YY' referring to the year of the update and the 'MM' denoting month, or in this case half, of release. This indeed refers to the next Windows update, as Microsoft program manager has confirmed that the company will continue to follow the 'YYMM' format for upcoming builds.

So, the next Windows update, which will be Windows 11, will be available from October 2021.

Microsoft has not even launched the beta build for Windows 11, but they are expected to arrive later this month. That would put the final release timeline in motion.

Windows 11 is the first OS update for PCs since Microsoft launched Windows 10 in 2015. The early build for limited users was released last month with an array of cosmetic and functional upgrades. Microsoft also announced the requirements for running the new operating system

Considering that not all existing PCs and laptops meet the minimum requirements, Microsoft will support Windows 10 till 2025. Users sticking to Windows 10 will receive the 21H2 update, but without the upgrades that come with Windows 11

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics