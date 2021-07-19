Windows 11 coming to your PC in this month, leaked Intel document confirms

In the release notes of DCH GPU driver version 30.0.100.9684, Intel refers to Windows 11 as "October 2021 Update – version 21H2". Windows builds are marked in 'YYMM' format, with the 'YY' referring to the year of the update and the 'MM' denoting month, or in this case half, of release. This indeed refers to the next Windows update, as Microsoft program manager has confirmed that the company will continue to follow the 'YYMM' format for upcoming builds.

