Microsoft took the wraps off its first big operating system update in six years. The new Windows 11 operating system comes with a new refreshed look as well as some new features. However, machines wanting to run the new update will have to satisfy the minimum system requirements to be able to run Windows 11.

Users that are not certain about the specifications of their laptop or PC can even check with their device manufacturer or by using Microsoft's PC Health Check app which is compatible with Windows 10.

Microsoft has also listed the requirements for installing Windows 11 on a PC. If a device does not satisfy the minimum requirements, it will not receive a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9" diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

Additionally, there will be few features that will need different minimum system requirements. For instance, to support 5G the machine should come equipped with a 5G modem. In order to make use of the Auto HDR feature, the device should have an HDR display.

Availability of the new Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that it will release the first Insider Preview build for Windows 11 next week. However, there are a few changes that the company is making to how the Windows 11 Insider Preview will roll out.

Since launching Windows 10 six years ago, a lot of hardware innovation has happened in the PC space. For Windows to move forward and take better advantage of the latest innovations, Microsoft will need to update the baseline system requirements for modern PCs. As a result, Windows 11 has updated hardware requirements which will be reflected in the Windows Insider Program.

Windows 11 will be available on new PCs and through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs beginning this holiday season (US).

