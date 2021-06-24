Windows 11: Microsoft Store to allow developers to keep 100% of their revenue

The change could spell trouble for Apple and Google, who have both been criticized for forcing developers to use built-in payments systems on their platforms so that they can take their commissions. The two companies have often cited the Microsoft Store as a competitor, to prove that they exist in a competitive market, and do not have monopoly power. Notably, Apple has been involved in a case against game maker Epic Games on the issue, while Indian startups were up in arms against Google last year, about its Play Store commissions.

