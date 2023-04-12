Windows 11 to introduce 'End Task' feature for killing unresponsive functions

Microsoft is focused on enhancing its user experience by introducing new features. The company is reportedly developing a function that would allow Windows 11 users to easily terminate unresponsive tasks from the taskbar. This feature is expected to improve the performance of the operating system by eliminating frozen tasks that could be hindering other work.

According to reports, Microsoft is currently developing a feature called "End Task" that will enable Windows 11 users to terminate unresponsive functions directly from the taskbar. This new feature is expected to streamline the process of ending frozen tasks and improve overall system performance.

Reportedly, the most recent Dev channel version of Windows 11 includes the "End Task" feature, which users can activate or deactivate as per their preference. To turn on this feature, Windows 11 users need to navigate to Settings, select the "for developers" option from the Privacy and Security menu, as detailed in a report by Toms Guide.

The "End Task" feature, which is currently hidden within the latest Windows 11 build on the Windows Insider channel, may be included as part of the operating system in the future. A well-known tech tipster, @PhantomOfEarth, shared a screenshot on Twitter of how the feature would appear on the taskbar once it is released.

Previously, to terminate unresponsive tasks on Windows 11, users had to perform a lengthy process of right-clicking on the taskbar, accessing taskbar settings, and manually selecting which running tasks to forcefully quit. Recognizing the time-consuming nature of this process, Microsoft may be looking to streamline it with a one-click solution that simplifies the task of ending frozen functions.

Since its launch in 1985, Microsoft has been continuously improving its Windows operating system to meet the evolving needs of its users. Under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, the company is committed to enhancing the user experience with a range of upcoming features, such as default app settings control, a new publicly available API, and a new Settings deep link URI. These features are expected to roll out in the coming months, further improving the functionality of Windows.