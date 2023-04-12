Windows 11 to introduce 'End Task' feature for killing unresponsive functions

Windows 11 to introduce 'End Task' feature for killing unresponsive functions2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- According to reports, Microsoft is currently developing a feature called ‘End Task’ that will enable Windows 11 users to terminate unresponsive functions directly from the taskbar. This new feature is expected to streamline the process of ending frozen tasks and improve overall system performance.
