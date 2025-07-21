Windows 11 update lets users submit real-time logs for sluggish performance: Report

Microsoft is stepping up efforts to address ongoing performance concerns in Windows 11 by introducing a new system to collect diagnostic data from users experiencing slow or unresponsive behaviour, reported The Verge.

Reportedly, the company rolled out a fresh Windows 11 Insider test build on last week, featuring an automatic logging mechanism designed to gather feedback more effectively. This update allows Windows Insiders to submit real-time performance logs directly through the Feedback Hub when they encounter lag or sluggishness on their PCs.

"Windows Insiders are encouraged to provide feedback when experiencing PC issues related to slow or sluggish performance, allowing Feedback Hub to automatically collect these logs, which will help us root cause issues faster," Microsoft said in a statement.

The initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader pledge to enhance the responsiveness and reliability of its operating system. It comes as users continue to report inconsistent performance across different hardware configurations, particularly since the OS launched in October 2021. Complaints have ranged from underwhelming gaming experiences on modern CPUs to a general perception that Windows 11 feels slower than its predecessor, Windows 10.

Also Read | ChatGPT may soon edit Excel and PowerPoint files natively, challenging Microsoft

While Microsoft has already introduced several under-the-hood improvements, such as optimisations to the Taskbar, notification area, and quick settings in 2023, this latest move signals a more proactive approach. Updates in the 24H2 release were also credited with boosting performance on older devices, and the forthcoming 25H2 update appears set to continue this trend.

In addition to user-side improvements, Microsoft is tightening its standards for driver development. As part of the 25H2 update, developers will now be required to perform static analysis on drivers before certification, a measure aimed at detecting flaws in driver code early in the deployment process.