Microsoft has attributed the latest problems on Windows 11 to expired certificates and mentioned that it is not because of bugs

Windows 11 has been running into trouble after trouble since its launch a month ago. After the AMD PC performance issue, users of the Microsoft-owned operating system are now facing problems with some apps, including snipping tool, touch keyboard, emoji picker, among other features. The apps keep crashing for some users, but it does not seem to be an universal problem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft has attributed the problems to expired certificates and mentioned that it is not because of bugs. The affected applications include Snipping Tool, emoji selector, touch keyboard and voice typing.

Microsoft has attributed the problems to expired certificates and mentioned that it is not because of bugs. The affected applications include Snipping Tool, emoji selector, touch keyboard and voice typing.

The US tech giant issued a fix for some of the function. Called the KB4006746, the fix is meant for emoji selector, toych keyboard, voice typing and issues with the getting started and tips sections of Windows 11. The problems with Snipping Tool will continue for now.

Microsoft has assured that it is working on a fix for the Snipping Tool as well and it is on its way.

For now, Microsoft has suggested Windows 11 users to use the ‘print screen’ method to take screenshots if they are facing problems with their Snipping Tool app.

In this method, users can press the print screen button on their keyboards to copy the content appearing on their screen and then paste the image in MS Paint. It can then be saved in the desired format. Users can also paste the image from print screen function in a document.

