Windows 11 will soon detect and automatically uninstall faulty driver updates before they crash your PC

Microsoft is finally fixing one of the biggest annoyances for Windows users by automatically removing faulty drivers installed on their system. The feature, called "Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery", is designed to proactively remove problematic drivers distributed through Windows Update and replace them with a working driver from the previous stable version.

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Currently, if you end up with a faulty driver, you need an updated version to be delivered by the manufacturer while manually uninstalling the problematic driver yourself by digging through the settings.

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However, with Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery, Microsoft can trigger a recovery action directly from the cloud. This means the system will automatically roll back a problematic driver to a previously known-good version, ensuring that the device does not remain stuck on low-quality software for long periods of time.

“Today, when a driver published through Windows Update is identified after distribution to have quality issues, the remediation path relies on the hardware partner to submit an updated driver — or on end users to manually uninstall the problematic driver themselves. This creates a gap where devices may remain on a low-quality driver for an extended period.” Microsoft wrote in its Hardware Dev Center blog post.

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"With Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery, Microsoft can now trigger a recovery action directly from the Hardware Dev Center (HDC) Driver Shiproom, rolling back a problematic driver to the previously known-good version via the Windows Update pipeline. This is handled through coordinated updates to the PnP driver stack and the driver flighting and publishing services," the company added.

How does the feature work? The Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery process is handled entirely through the existing Windows Update infrastructure and managed by Microsoft, requiring no intervention from users or hardware manufacturers.

The new feature kicks in after a driver that has already been distributed through Windows Update is later found to have quality issues during Microsoft's Driver Shiproom evaluation process.

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The system then delivers rollback instructions directly to affected devices. Windows first checks if an approved and stable replacement driver is available. If one exists, the system automatically uninstalls the problematic version and restores either the previously installed driver or the next best available version through Windows Update.

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Microsoft says the process is limited to specific hardware targets affected by the problematic update and will not broadly impact unrelated devices or other driver packages.

When will the feature be available? Microsoft says the feature is currently entering a validation and testing phase between May and August 2026 on selected shipping labels. The Redmond-based tech giant says it is targeting a stable rollout of the feature by September 2026.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in