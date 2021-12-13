Tech services major Wipro Limited today launched Wipro VisionEDGE, a digital signage and omnichannel ad solution, to expand its sports, retail, transportation, and entertainment offerings.

Formerly known as Cisco Vision, Wipro VisionEDGE offers a converged platform for innovation, and allow brands to manage and stream content to deepen customer engagement.

"As stadiums, airports, retailers, and other venues seek more efficient ways to engage with customers, Wipro VisionEDGE solution offers the flexibility to deliver a wide range of high-quality video and advertising to transform the customer experience," the company said.

The launch of Wipro VisionEDGE through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus programme will significantly expand its solution and services reach to customers.

"We will continue to build new features, capabilities and services leveraging our EngineeringNXT and 5G offerings to deliver value and new business opportunities for our customers. We are excited to enter the next phase of this strategic partnership with Cisco," said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President & Sector Head – Sports, Communications, Media, Technology, Wipro Limited.

“As the digital advertising market continues to grow and transform, we are excited to build on our partnership to deliver Wipro VisionEDGE and best-of-breed solutions to our customers," said Ken Martin, Managing Director Global Sales - Sports, Media, and Entertainment Industry Group, Cisco.

Wipro VisionEdge will leverage the potential of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to deliver clients the ability to unlock new business value from their brand properties and create new revenue streams, the company said.

The company said Wipro has partnered with Cisco to offer the solution to customers through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program and Cisco Global Price List (GPL) in late 2021.

It said both companies will continue to invest in the go-to-market plans and expand into newer potential applications for the Wipro VisionEDGE solution.

