Wipro to invest $1 billion to expand cloud capabilities

Wipro Ltd will invest $1 billion to strengthen its cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As part of this, it has also launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services which brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent.

“This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients," Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro said it has seen “consistent growth" in its cloud business and employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by the leading cloud service providers. Over the past 12 months, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in addition to Metro AG, one of the largest deals in Wipro’s history.

“Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this. With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is aimed to help clients better align business and IT with the cloud imperative, create significant business value and increase competitive differentiation.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is a collaboration between Wipro’s Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines to create an integrated and comprehensive cloud transformation capability for customers, partners and cloud experts. With the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, Wipro is set to make cloud innovation and progress thrive, fueled by passion, collaboration, and boldness for clients.

“With the introduction of the Chief Growth Office, we are renewing our focus on our global partnership ecosystem, amplifying and simplifying how we go to market together to orchestrate cloud transformation for our clients. We will announce a new leader for this group very soon." said Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, Wipro.

