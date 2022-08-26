The worrying spread of facial recognition tech5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:05 AM IST
Authorities in India have deployed 124 facial recognition systems so far, says RTI reply
NEW DELHI : Facial recognition technology, a common trope in dystopian novels, is creeping into everyday life in India, deployed at airports to verify travellers and by law enforcement to identify suspects, unfettered by privacy laws that should regulate the use of sensitive data.